Viewers will love Durga as much as Jhanak: Sanket Vanzara, Consultant Project Producer, Magic Moments Motion Pictures

Sanket Vanzara holds the position of being the Consultant Project Producer at Magic Moments Motion Pictures. As we know, the production house helmed by Writer and Producer Leena Gangopadhyay has a successful show running on Star Plus, titled Jhanak. The production house is gearing up for the launch of a show on Colors, titled Durga.

Here is Sanket Vanzara in conversation with IWMBuzz.com.

There is a constant tapping of regional shows to Hindi. What do you think of this trend?

Content is more powerful than language or platforms. Strangely, we seem to acknowledge this far more when it comes to International content like Korean or Turkish. Successful content from any language platform is a tried and tested framework of an engaging story concept that can be leveraged in other markets.

Does this trend create a vacuum with the absence of original content on Hindi TV?

There is no vacuum, as both, Hindi as well as regional production houses have been churning out fresh concepts in their respective markets. Considering the challenges of the broadcast business, big networks tapping their successful properties from one market to another is more of business compulsion than for any lack of creative ideas.

How would you as someone who sets up shows, tackle this problem?

Since my role leans more towards the business side of the creative process, an existing narrative framework to refer to is actually an advantage and not a problem.

Tell us about the successful journey of Jhanak?

We are really glad that the viewers love Jhanak. It is an aspirational journey of very relatable characters, but the constantly changing story backdrops around which Leena Di creates the content is a continuous challenge in terms of production and production design. In addition to her writing style, the show also has a wonderful cast, crew and team that puts in their best every day.

Viewers have been livid about the recent character changes brought about in Aniruddh. How do you justify or talk about it?

I am not the right person to justify or talk about the character’s journey, their motivations and how they evolve. But it is heartening to know that viewers are invested in Jhanak’s characters.

What can viewers see in Jhanak now? Any hints to upcoming tracks.

We currently have run out of script bank and the production has no idea of the story beyond this reality track in Mumbai. My guess on possible upcoming tracks will be as good as anybody else’s.

Tell us about the new show in the making for Colors, Durga?

Durga is Magic Moments Motion Pictures’ second independent production in Hindi. We have just finished an outdoor shoot in Rajasthan with Pranali Rathod, who plays the title role, Aashay Mishra as the hero, Indira Krishnan, Sachin Verma, Rishi Kaushik and others. Like Jhanak, this show will also have Saibal Da’s trade mark execution style of larger-than-life opening to compliment Leena Di’s writing. I am sure the viewers will love Durga as much as Jhanak!