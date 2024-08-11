5 Bold Blouse Designs Inspired By South Actress Malavika Mohanan To Pair With Designer Sarees

Malavika Mohanan, a prominent South Indian actress, is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie, set to release on August 15th, Independence Day. Known for her striking screen presence and impeccable fashion sense, she often dazzles in bold and innovative blouse designs. For those looking to infuse a touch of daring elegance into their wardrobe, here are five bold blouse designs inspired by Malavika Mohanan that are perfect for making a statement at any event.

Blouse Designs Inspired By Malavika Mohanan

Check out these bold blouse designs inspired by South Actress Malavika Mohanan, from Bralette to Stylish Strapless.

1. Red Floral Embroidery Blouse

Malavika Mohanan looks stunning in a red satin saree with floral embroidery and a tulle net border. The saree features intricate beadwork and embroidery, and she drapes it in a dropped-end style. She pairs it with a matching sleeveless backless blouse that adds glamour to her ethnic outfit. The actress complements her look with wavy open hair, glamorous makeup with red lips, and gold jewelry, which enhances her appearance and gives her a regal and refined look.

2. Bralette Blouse

Malavika Mohanan looks stunning in a powder pink sheer organza saree with white floral embellishments and a scalloped border. She pairs it with a matching bralette blouse featuring a deep sweetheart neckline and a sleeveless pattern, which adds grace and refinement. The actress completes her look with a wavy open hairstyle, pastel pink shaded makeup, pink lips, earrings, and a bracelet, creating a striking look that complements her overall appearance.

3. Pearl Blouse Design

Malavika Mohanan looks stunning in a white chikankari saree adorned with intricate threadwork and studded sequins. The border of the saree features delicate pearl work and the saree is complemented by a matching blouse embellished with pearls. The blouse has a sleeveless, plunging neckline and backless pattern, showcasing pearls along the hemline, adding a modern touch. Malavika completes her look with wavy open hair and maroon makeup, exuding grace and elegance.

4. Floral Printed Blouse

Malavika Mohanan looked gorgeous in a white background with a multi-colored floral printed saree with a dropped end line. She paired it with a matching sleeveless, U-neckline backless high strap featuring a blouse that brings a contemporary twist to traditional looks. She styles her look with a classic bun hairstyle with tucked red roses, glam makeup with red matte lips, and accessories with gold earrings, adding a touch of elegance and modern flair to her fit.

5. Stylish Strapless Blouse

South Indian actress Malavika Mohanan looks stunning in a white sheer saree adorned with floral threadwork. The saree is draped in a drop-end style, and she pairs it with a matching blouse featuring a strapless tube-style sweetheart neckline and adorned with threadwork embroidery. The strapless blouse emphasizes her collarbone and toned arms. She completes her look with a sleek, wavy hairstyle, minimal makeup featuring brown, creamy lips, and silver and diamond necklace accessories that perfectly complement her outfit, adding a refined and stylish touch.

Malavika Mohanan’s tasteful blouse designs offer various stylish options to enhance your saree ensemble. Embrace these inspirations and get ready to shine in your saree look.