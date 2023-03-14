Tejasswi Prakash is one of the top actresses who has consistently impressed the audience with her fashion game. Her impeccable fashion choices keep her top in the headlines. After winning the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, she gained major fame and popularity. This offered her Naagin 6 lead role and made her a sensation in the Television world. Apart from her amazing on-screen appearances, the audience always waits for her new fashion photo dump. And we have noticed that she looks exceptional in thigh-high slit gowns.

Here are times when Tejasswi Prakash oozed oomph in thigh-high slit gowns

1) Tejasswi chose a simple yet attractive black gown. The one-shoulder design with a shimmery gold patch added a unique look, with the thigh-high slit emphasizing her toned legs. Her smokey makeup and bun hairstyle completed her appearance.

2) She looked stunning in a green bodycon with cape sleeves. The front slit made fans crazy as she flaunted them throughout the pictures. Her bold makeup and accessories uplifted her glam.

3) Spreading her charisma in black leather bodycon. The cut-out dress looked perfect on her toned body. Her cat eye makeup and sleek hairstyle amazed us, and her accessories suited well with her outfit. She made fans go gaga over her sizzling look.

4) The actress styled herself in a sheer black gown with thigh-high slit soaring hotness. Her sultry looks kept us glued to the screen staring at her picture. The bold makeup and red lips added a statement look.

5) Slay the red carpet walk-in style as Tejasswi Prakash, styled in a greenish-blue floor-sweeping gown. The long earrings and minimalistic makeup added a glamour quotient.

