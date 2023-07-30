ADVERTISEMENT
Hina Khan Goes Stylish In Printed Jumpsuit And Bellies; Take A Look

Hina Khan flaunts her stylish look in a printed jumpsuit in her latest Instagram dump. The diva is known to style herself in the best and most unique drapes. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 Jul,2023 01:20:00
Hina Khan is winning hearts, and how! In her late Instagram pictures, the actress turned muse in a comfy and cool style. She wore a beautiful blue and brown printed satin jumpsuit. She wore the outfit by Saangi Pret and Viral Mantra. The halter neckline and picturesque look rounded her gorgeousness.

In contrast, she accessorized her appearance with a pair of earrings. Her blushed cheeks, beautiful eyes, nude lips, and wavy hairstyle rounded her cool vibe. A digital watch in her hand and black bellies added to her style.

Hina Khan posed inside her home in striking poses. Her style was all about class and aesthetic look. Her beautiful smile and quirky vibes rounded her appearance. She captioned her pictures with a blue heart emoji. You can steal this style from Hina Khan to slay your casual looks.

Hina Khan is known for her impeccable fashion and styling sense. She stepped into showbiz by chance and ruled with her impactful performance and versatility. Her exquisite taste keeps her on-trend. She has made a statement appearance on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. She has worked in shows like Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Naagin, Bigg Boss, and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Did you like Hina Khan’s new jumpsuit style? Please share your views in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com for more such updates.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

