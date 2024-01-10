Television | Photos

Hina Khan turns boss babe in electric blue baggy pantsuit, see photos

Popular television actress Hina Khan just owned the fashion game in a royal blue pantsuit that's giving us all the regal vibes. Scroll down beneath to check on the gorgeous photos

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
Hina Khan just owned the fashion game in a royal blue pantsuit that’s giving us all the regal vibes! Picture this: the diva donning the “Cobalt Alexis Pantsuit” from Line Tribe, and let me tell you, it’s like she’s wearing power with a touch of elegance.

The bold choice of royal blue is already a winner, but Hina took it up a notch by pairing it with a chunky gold necklace that screams sophistication. It’s not just an outfit; it’s a fashion statement. And those golden heels? Perfection! It’s like she’s walking on a golden carpet wherever she goes.

The baggy pantsuit trend has taken the fashion world by storm, offering a refreshing departure from the conventional tailored look. The oversized silhouette not only prioritizes comfort but also embodies a laid-back sophistication that resonates with the modern fashionista.

The versatility of baggy pantsuits allows for easy styling, making them a go-to choice for those who appreciate both comfort and style. The trend’s popularity can be attributed to its inclusive nature, catering to various body types and personal styles.

But wait, there’s more! Hina Khan decided to let her locks loose, opting for beachy waves that add a touch of effortless glam to the whole ensemble. It’s like she just stepped off a yacht onto a red carpet event – casual yet stunning.

The overall look is a masterclass in balancing bold and chic. Hina Khan isn’t just wearing a pantsuit; she’s embracing a lifestyle, a vibe that says, “I’m here, and I mean business – but in style!” So, if anyone asks who’s ruling the fashion kingdom, the answer is clear: it’s Hina Khan in her Cobalt Alexis Pantsuit!

