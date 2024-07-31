Kundali Bhagya’s Paras Kalnawat And Adrija Roy Are In Love, See Proof

Ekta Kapoor’s show Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV keeps the audience hooked to the screens. Well, that’s not it. The cast of the show creates hype by sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the sets. And if you wonder what’s new today, let us reveal that we have proof of Paras Kalnawat and Adrija Roy’s love for each other. Undoubtedly, you are intrigued to know more. Read below.

On his Instagram handle, the handsome hunk Paras shared a series of photos with his on-screen love interest Adrija Roy. The duo of Palki and Rajveer has won millions of hearts, and their fans lovingly named them ‘PalVeer.’ Well, their on-screen chemistry is evident throughout the show. Fans love their bond by playing the lead roles and winning hearts. However, these new photos hint at their love for each other in real life. In the photos, the duo look close to each other, posing and looking into each other’s eyes, creating a romantic moment.

The first photo shows Adrija adoring Paras as she can’t take her eyes off him. The other photo features the duo lost in love. In the other photos, the duo poses like a power couple, flaunting their swag and chemistry. On top of that, the background music, Jaanam from Bad Newz, sung by Vishal Mishra, adds a romantic touch. And Paras captioned the post saying, “Aise na yun dekho jaanam.”

Reacting to this, Adrija Roy wrote in the comments, “Rajveer (with a heart made with hands).” With all the photos and gestures of Paras and Adrija, we can say they are in love with each other. Well, not as boyfriend and girlfriend, but surely as friends and co-stars.