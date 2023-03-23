Monalisa, who rose to fame with the TV show Nazar and is now entertaining in Bekaaboo, is a phenomenal actress and an amazing fashionista. She often creates buzz due to her stunning pictures and dance videos shared by her on social media.

Monalisa is a diva in every sense. The beautiful actress has a body that can make anything look. Be it a plain tee with jeans or a gown on the red carpet, Monalisa looks ravishing all the time. The gorgeous actress is known to have a great sense of fashion and every time she steps out, she makes a statement.

Monalisa has a beautiful smile and confidence on her face, which makes her even prettier and more attractive. The actress never fails to make heads turn with her casual looks and has also left everyone stunned on many occasions. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared her photos in a red and white checkered midi dress. She kept her appearance natural and flaunted her no-make-up look. Monalisa uploaded some sun-kissed photos which are loved by her fans. Check below!