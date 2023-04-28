Monalisa looks resplendent in embellished orange saree, fans can’t stop crushing

Monalisa is one of the most talented actresses on Indian television. She has also been part of the Bhojpuri film industry and is among the highest-paid Bhojpuri stars. Monalisa is currently seen entertaining her fans on the Colors TV show Bekaaboo. Her acting chops have impressed one and all, and now her style is the new talk of the town.

The actress has also made it quite big with her recent gigs on Instagram. Monalisa gives a major style and fashion goal. If you are looking for style inspiration and want to look glamorous, this actress can show you how to bring your A-game on exactly!

Recently, Monalisa shared her latest desi avatar on Instagram, in which she looked drop-dead gorgeous. Monalisa opted for an embellished orange saree with a matching velvet blouse. She paired her outfit with a maroon and golden neckpiece. She added a long earring and a bracelet to complete her look. She went for loose curls and glammed up her look. Check below!

