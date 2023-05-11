Mouni Roy looks gorgeous in black halter neck backless outfit, Disha Patani reacts

Mouni Roy, the hot diva, who rose to fame with Naagin, has made it big with no time in the glamorous industry. Along with her acting talent, she has impressed viewers with her style game. Mouni is known to be an inspiration when it comes to fashion. Her recently blowing us with her sensuality and versatile looks. Mouni always manages to stun her fans with diverse looks, whether on the red carpet, onscreen, or in an everyday look.

The actress has stolen millions of hearts and garnered a huge fan following because of her bold style. Her slender figure ensures that she carries any style well, and her smile is the ultimate add-on that lights everything up. Mouni has often been praised for her effortless beauty and chic style. Her Instagram handle is full of stunning pictures; they are an absolute treat for her followers. Fans cannot get enough of the actress, from her candid shots to her sizzling photoshoots.

We recently went through her pictures on Instagram and found a new post. Mouni took to Instagram and shared her new portrait pictures. Mouni is seen wearing a black halter neck backless outfit in which she can be seen flaunting her back. The actress posed for a sassy picture and flaunted her toned figure. The fiery looks of the actress have just left her fans awestruck. She captioned her post: “Yes I said. “Eve can’t, doesn’t know how, doesn’t have the material to be Eve outside of Adam. Her evil and her good are evil & good according to Adam. And the divine work was so successful that she herself, in herself doesn’t know what she is. Eve is Adam as a woman.” Soon, Disha Patani took to the comment section and wrote: “so beautiful”