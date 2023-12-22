Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre get married, see photos

Television actors Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre, who previously worked together on the show Ghar Ek Mandir, recently exchanged vows in a picturesque wedding ceremony held in Shrenu Parikh’s hometown, Vadodara. The couple, surrounded by their close family members and friends from the entertainment industry, shared glimpses of their joyous celebration on social media, delighting fans with dreamy pictures.

The radiant bride, Shrenu, chose to don an enchanting red and orange embellished lehenga for her special day, while the groom, Akshay, complemented her in a striking red sherwani. The couple radiated happiness, and their chemistry was evident in the heartwarming images they shared. Shrenu took to social media to announce their union with a heartfelt caption: “Taken forever = 21/12/23 #LoveAtFirstTake.”

Prior to their wedding, on December 19, Shrenu had shared a sneak peek into her mehndi ceremony. The actress looked ethereal in a green outfit paired with floral jewelry, showcasing her intricate mehndi design. The highlight of the ceremony was a beautifully designed ‘SA’ with henna on Shrenu’s hands, adding a personal touch to the celebration. Notably, Shrenu’s mother became a unique part of the festivities as her face was sketched as a mehndi design, adding a touch of creativity and sentiment to the event.

Shrenu has become a household name through her notable performances in television shows such as Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampan, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon – Ek Baar Phir, Ishqbaaaz, Ghar Ek Mandir, and Zindgi Ka Har Rang…Gulaal. On the other hand, Akshay is recognized for his roles as Naren Vyas in Piyaa Albela and Rohan in Indiawaali Maa.