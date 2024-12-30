Shrenu Parikh Reunites With Producer Gul Khan For New Show: Is Sumbul Touqeer Set For A Surprise Cameo?

Shrenu Parikh is a powerhouse of talents who has won hearts with her acting skills in different shows. Her appearance in the popular show Ishqbaaaz made her a household name. Last, the actress was seen in the show Maitree, which went off air soon after its release. As fans are missing the actress’s on-screen appearance, Shrenu is all set to make her comeback soon. The actress reunited with Ishqbaaaz producer Gul Khan once again after years with a new show. Revealing about the same, she shares a post.

Shrenu shared a series of photos with producer Gul Khan on her Instagram. She looked beautiful in traditional green attire with desi makeup and hairstyle, hinting at her new character. It seems something unexpected is on its way. Building the anticipation in the caption, she wrote, “SssshhhgssHHsshh… Guess what’s coming soon on @starplus @gulenaghmakhan @karishmajain92 @afzalsayyed.as @umeshcamera.”

On the other hand, film director Afzal Sayyed also shared a reel with Gul Khan and Shrenu Parikh, dropping a hint for the new show. The surprise comes with Sumbul Touqeer’s appearance. The producer posed with Sumbul at the same location, which hints that Shrenu and Sumbul will be seen together, but there is no confirmation on the same. However, fans shared their prediction in the comments.

View Instagram Post 1: Shrenu Parikh Reunites With Producer Gul Khan For New Show: Is Sumbul Touqeer Set For A Surprise Cameo?

A user wrote, “Sumbul and shernu all the best girl these two are talented + gul.”

The next said, “Sum will kill it, all is it a cameo,waiting patiently for your next project.”

Commented the third, “We were expecting sumbul as lead but it’s okk hope she get more bigger opportunity all the best sum for Cameo. I’m sure y’ll kill it.”