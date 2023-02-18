Shweta Tiwari is a popular performing artist and admirable actress in Hindi Television and films. She has always been at the top with her amazing on-screen performance and roles. It has been years now since Shweta stepped into acting with her perfect figure. Over the years, she managed to mesmerize the audience with her glamorous appearances. She is a star who loves to buzz the internet with her fashion. Her Instagram feed is proof of her stunning looks.

Here check out her sizzling looks in sarees.

Hotness Alert! Shweta exuded her charm by wearing a plain red saree teamed contrastingly with a black embroidered blouse. Her smokey eyes, dewy makeup, bold lips, and chandbaliyan completed her appearance.

Shweta nails her every look, and fashion is an easy game for her. She styled herself in a pastel pink floral embroidered saree with a matching blouse. A floral neck choker accessorized her saree. In addition, the subtle makeup and nude lips elevated her look. She flaunted her midriff throughout her pictures.

Shweta delighted her fans in a yellow saree avatar. She paired netted drape with a matching gold embroidered blouse. A pair of jhumka and sizzling makeup added to her seductive looks.

Shweta appeared gorgeous in a lavender net saree paired with a fringe blouse. As usual, she accessorized her outfit with a pair of earrings and smokey makeup. The striking poses made fans’ jaws drop.

Here, again the actress wore a red saree with an embroidered border. She paired them with a set of diamonds and emerald jewels, and her mesmerizing gaze elevated her look.

Shweta shined brighter than a star in a shimmery green saree with a matching blouse. Her smokey makeup and shiny earrings added a glamorous look.

Which saree style of Shweta Tiwari did you like the most?

Follow IWMBuzz.com.