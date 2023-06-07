Summer Style! Naagin 6 Actress Tejasswi Prakash Rocks In A Printed Co-ord Set

Tejasswi Prakash, who entered the entertainment industry at a young age and gained recognition for her roles in popular television shows, is currently mesmerizing her fans in TV show Naagin 6. Recently, she was spotted donning a stunning printed co-ord set that perfectly captured the essence of summer style. The matching top and bottom create a stunning look, adding a touch of sophistication to her outfit. The subtle golden and green print on the co-ord set adds a pop of color, exuding a cheerful and fresh vibe that perfectly complements the season

Tejasswi knows how to elevate her fashion game through well-chosen accessories. In this ensemble, she opts for minimalistic jewellery, allowing the printed co-ord set to take center stage. With a pair of trendy and comfortable yet stylish beige footwear, she completes her summer look with finesse. She captioned her photo: “Endless summer ☀️”

Recently, Tejasswi was spotted along with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra at Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar’s new restaurant Badmaash grand opening launch in Mumbai. Tejasswi chose a shimmery purple dress for the party, while boyfriend Karan looked dapper in a black t-shirt and pants. Meanwhile, Mouni opted for a short purple dress while her husband, Suraj Nambiar, complemented her in a casual black t-shirt. The reunion of Mouni and Tejasswi at the party has generated a tremendous buzz across social media platforms

