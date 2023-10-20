Bigg Boss 17 Day 5: Ankita Lokhande vs. Khanzaadi: The battle in the house leaves housemates on edge

In tonight’s episode of COLORS’ BIGG BOSS, viewers will witness an explosive fight between Ankita Lokhande and Khanzaadi, also known as Feroza Khan. Tension runs high as the two housemates engage in a heated argument while Ankita takes a stand for fellow contestant Isha Malviya. The situation worsens as Feroza starts mocking Ankita’s work in television. This confrontation rapidly escalates, putting the entire house on edge.

During Ankita and Khanzaadi’s fight, Vicky intervenes and sides with his wife. The situation becomes even more unpleasant when Neil Bhatt tries to calm down Vicky Jain, leading to another heated argument. The tension escalates to the point where it almost turns into an ugly fight. As other housemates join this intense argument, tension grips the entire house.

While emotions continue to soar and conflicts reach an intense climax, the show promises to deliver even more dramatic twists and turns in the days ahead. Will the house members find a solution to this escalating situation and maintain harmony?

