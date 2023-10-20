Television | Releases

Bigg Boss 17 Day 5: Ankita Lokhande vs. Khanzaadi: The battle in the house leaves housemates on edge

In tonight’s episode of COLORS' BIGG BOSS, viewers will witness an explosive fight between Ankita Lokhande and Khanzaadi, also known as Feroza Khan. Tension runs high as the two housemates engage in a heated argument while Ankita takes a stand for fellow contestant Isha Malviya.

Author: IWMBuzz
20 Oct,2023 18:07:24
Bigg Boss 17 Day 5: Ankita Lokhande vs. Khanzaadi: The battle in the house leaves housemates on edge 863082

In tonight’s episode of COLORS’ BIGG BOSS, viewers will witness an explosive fight between Ankita Lokhande and Khanzaadi, also known as Feroza Khan. Tension runs high as the two housemates engage in a heated argument while Ankita takes a stand for fellow contestant Isha Malviya. The situation worsens as Feroza starts mocking Ankita’s work in television. This confrontation rapidly escalates, putting the entire house on edge.

During Ankita and Khanzaadi’s fight, Vicky intervenes and sides with his wife. The situation becomes even more unpleasant when Neil Bhatt tries to calm down Vicky Jain, leading to another heated argument. The tension escalates to the point where it almost turns into an ugly fight. As other housemates join this intense argument, tension grips the entire house.

While emotions continue to soar and conflicts reach an intense climax, the show promises to deliver even more dramatic twists and turns in the days ahead. Will the house members find a solution to this escalating situation and maintain harmony?

Watch ‘BIGG BOSS’ co-presented by HYUNDAI & APPY FIZZ, co-powered by DABUR RED BAE FRESH GEL & TRESEMME, SPECIAL PARTNER Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, SMART LOCK SCREEN PARTNER GLANCE & HYGIENE PARTNER, HARPIC’ every Monday to Friday at 10.00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9.00 pm only on COLORS, with a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

My wife Ankita Lokhande is the strongest competitor of all: 862489
My wife Ankita Lokhande is the strongest competitor amongst all: Vicky Jain on Bigg Boss 17
Bigg Boss 17 update: 862294
Bigg Boss 17 update: Ankita Lokhande breaks down, feels neglected by husband Vicky Jain
[Bigg Boss 17 Unseen] Ankita Lokhande is the forever 'saree girl', here's proof 861972
[Bigg Boss 17 Unseen] Ankita Lokhande is the forever ‘saree girl’, here’s proof
My husband Vicky Jain inspired me to take up Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande 861474
My husband Vicky Jain inspired me to take up Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande
Bigg Boss 17: From Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Kanwar Dhillon To Aishwarya Sharma, Jay Soni; List Of Confirmed Participants 859436
Bigg Boss 17: From Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Kanwar Dhillon To Aishwarya Sharma, Jay Soni; List Of Confirmed Participants
Ankita Lokhande, Rubina Dilaik, And Mouni Roy Are Grace Personified In Organza Saree 858339
Ankita Lokhande, Rubina Dilaik, And Mouni Roy Are Grace Personified In Organza Saree

Latest Stories

Navratri 2023: Munmun Dutta Stuns In Multicolored Lehenga, Check Photos 863027
Navratri 2023: Munmun Dutta Stuns In Multicolored Lehenga, Check Photos
YouTube Sensation Ashish Chanchlani Celebrates 30 Million Subscribers 863100
YouTube Sensation Ashish Chanchlani Celebrates 30 Million Subscribers
Are Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod a real-life couple? Jay Soni answers 863035
Are Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod a real-life couple? Jay Soni answers
Airport fashion: Urfi Javed twirls in vibrant and multicolored traditional dress 863015
Airport fashion: Urfi Javed twirls in vibrant and multicolored traditional dress
Udaariyaan update: Armaan's race against time to save Aasmaa after snakebite 863054
Udaariyaan update: Armaan’s race against time to save Aasmaa after snakebite
Ganapath fever at its peak: Ranveer Singh joins the Hum Aaye Hain trend grooves with Tiger Shroff on the chartbuster track 863048
Ganapath fever at its peak: Ranveer Singh joins the Hum Aaye Hain trend grooves with Tiger Shroff on the chartbuster track
Read Latest News