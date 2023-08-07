ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Releases

Rajan Shahi and Sooraj Barjatya’s Supremacy!

Star Plus has always been known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored territory, and with Rajan Shahi it is all set to once again venture into it

Author: IWMBuzz
07 Aug,2023 14:57:08
Rajan Shahi and Sooraj Barjatya’s Supremacy! 841103

Star Plus has always been known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored territory, and with Rajan Shahi it is all set to once again venture into it.
Rajan Shahi has always been known to bring out content that has been loved and binge-watched by the audience. He makes family shows that are filled with drama, love, and various twists and turns. With his new show, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, he is again giving the audience a different take on a mature story on life and love. The collaboration of Rajan Shahi and Star Plus has brought some iconic shows like Anupama and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and they are together again to create and break new records.

Rajan Shahi has often been quoted as television’s Sooraj Barjatya. Both of them have always brought quality content to their audience and are both renowned for creating family dramas that the audience can watch with their loved ones, with both making content that is family-centric. They possess the art of depicting various nuances of human emotions through their characters, and they represent Indian culture through their content.

Be it Sooraj Barjatya’s Vivah or Rajan Shahi’s Anupama, they have projected the essence of simplicity in every scene, leaving the audience wanting more. The audience admires the way in which Rajan Shahi depicts his characters with elegance and brings out their emotions to perfection. He has often aced the way in which he makes his characters emote, giving equal importance and screen space to every member of the family in his shows, just like Sooraj Barjatya does in his films. Every character in Rajan Shahi’s shows has equal weight. They know their art and craft.

Star Plus is well-known for delivering intriguing content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that this channel, in particular, is a hub where the audience goes through a plethora of emotions while viewing its amazing lineup of highly engaging shows like Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Faltu, and Titli, which focus on character empowerment. This type of content has been well received by its viewers. Star Plus has always made sure to keep their audience hooked on their television screens with their story plots. The portrayal of aspirational female characters in their shows has gained wide applause from its viewers, making them role models for other women in the country.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva proposes Imlie 841611
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva proposes Imlie
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa warns Malti Devi 841596
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa warns Malti Devi
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara begs Abhimanyu to save Abhinav 841558
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara begs Abhimanyu to save Abhinav
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan finds Savi; nurses her 841554
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan finds Savi; nurses her
Sudhanshu Pandey is a senior, his advice is always useful: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame 841399
Sudhanshu Pandey is a senior, his advice is always useful: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie accepts death 841348
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie accepts death
Latest Stories
Sarees make me feel sexy: Mridula Oberoi 841607
Sarees make me feel sexy: Mridula Oberoi
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi faces Jordan's harsh ultimatum 841592
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi faces Jordan’s harsh ultimatum
Cute Chemistry: Darshan Raval and Shirley Setia get all candid and smiles in Faasla 841589
Cute Chemistry: Darshan Raval and Shirley Setia get all candid and smiles in Faasla
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir rescues Prachi from falling 841555
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir rescues Prachi from falling
Sexy Pictures: Disha Patani raises sensuality bar in Calvin Klein co-ords 841563
Sexy Pictures: Disha Patani raises sensuality bar in Calvin Klein co-ords
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: OMG! Lakshmi slaps Vikrant 841553
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: OMG! Lakshmi slaps Vikrant
Read Latest News