Rajan Shahi and Sooraj Barjatya’s Supremacy!

Star Plus has always been known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored territory, and with Rajan Shahi it is all set to once again venture into it.

Rajan Shahi has always been known to bring out content that has been loved and binge-watched by the audience. He makes family shows that are filled with drama, love, and various twists and turns. With his new show, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, he is again giving the audience a different take on a mature story on life and love. The collaboration of Rajan Shahi and Star Plus has brought some iconic shows like Anupama and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and they are together again to create and break new records.

Rajan Shahi has often been quoted as television’s Sooraj Barjatya. Both of them have always brought quality content to their audience and are both renowned for creating family dramas that the audience can watch with their loved ones, with both making content that is family-centric. They possess the art of depicting various nuances of human emotions through their characters, and they represent Indian culture through their content.

Be it Sooraj Barjatya’s Vivah or Rajan Shahi’s Anupama, they have projected the essence of simplicity in every scene, leaving the audience wanting more. The audience admires the way in which Rajan Shahi depicts his characters with elegance and brings out their emotions to perfection. He has often aced the way in which he makes his characters emote, giving equal importance and screen space to every member of the family in his shows, just like Sooraj Barjatya does in his films. Every character in Rajan Shahi’s shows has equal weight. They know their art and craft.

Star Plus is well-known for delivering intriguing content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that this channel, in particular, is a hub where the audience goes through a plethora of emotions while viewing its amazing lineup of highly engaging shows like Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Faltu, and Titli, which focus on character empowerment. This type of content has been well received by its viewers. Star Plus has always made sure to keep their audience hooked on their television screens with their story plots. The portrayal of aspirational female characters in their shows has gained wide applause from its viewers, making them role models for other women in the country.