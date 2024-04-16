Star Plus Show Udne Ki Aasha To Recreate Bollywood Couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Wedding In The Show!

Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory. Star Plus has brought to its audience Udne Ki Aasha, starring Kanwar Dhillon (Sachin) and Neha Harsora (Sailee). Udne Ki Aasha depicts the tale of Sachin and Sailee and also the intricacies of the relationships and equations.

Set against a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.

The makers recently dropped an intriguing promo for the show Udne Ki Aasha, which gives the audience glimpses of Sailee and Sachin’s wedding, which takes place in complex situations.

Bollywood is known for its weddings, and the television show Udne Ki Aasha is coming up with one such wedding: Sachin and Sailee’s wedding.

Sachin and Sailee’s wedding from the show Udne Ki Aasha is a simple and low-key affair that the audience will get to witness in the show. The reel wedding of Sachin and Sailee’s wedding is going to be a recreation of the real wedding of famous Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The star couple of Bollywood, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, give us major couples goals, and the audience adores them and how. Ajay Devgn and Kajol got married in a simple Maharashtrian wedding, and taking inspiration from it, Sachin and Sailee’s wedding too has a touch of simplicity yet is filled with rituals. Just like actress Kajol, Sailee too is clad in a navari saree, while Sachin donned a white sherwani like Ajay Devgn, reminding us back in time to Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s looks as bride and groom, respectively. Well, this indeed raises the excitement, and we cannot wait to witness Sachin and Sailee’s wedding and bless them with happiness and love!

Witness the drama unfold on 17th April at 9pm in Udne Ki Aasha. Produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, Udne Ki Aasha airs on Star Plus at 9 p.m., Monday to Sunday.