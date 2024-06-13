“This by no means is small for us” Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta react as their song Ve Haaniyaan completes 100 M views milestone

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s song “Ve Haaniyaan,” produced by their production house Dreamiyata Music, has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. This remarkable milestone underscores the song’s widespread popularity and the seamless collaboration between the talented duo, both on-screen and behind the scenes.

In a heartfelt social media post, Ravi and Sargun shared their excitement, writing, “This by no means is small for us. Sargun and I announced our music label ‘Dreamiyata Music’ on our 10th anniversary with no resources except our belief in the almighty. We are happy to report that the very first song from our label has crossed its first organic 100 million views on YouTube, powered by your love. It continues to create waves worldwide. Huge announcements coming soon—keep praying for us and our team. Loads of love to you all from Team Dreamiyata Music. Shukr shukr shukr.”

The success of “Ve Haaniyaan” not only showcases the duo’s artistic versatility but also represents a significant milestone for Dreamiyata Music, illustrating its growing influence in the music industry. As the song continues to gain traction, fans eagerly anticipate further announcements from the dynamic team. Additionally, the power couple is celebrating the success of their film ‘Tacit’, which was made on a zero budget and has garnered acclaim in both India and the UK. The film is also an official selection for a film festival in Los Angeles.