Witness the Slow Motion Wala Love: Teej Special with Savi and Rajat -Hitesh Bharadwaj, aka Rajat, and Bhavika Sharma, aka Savi, Share Their Excitement!

Star Plus is all set to bring “Yeh Teej Badi Hai Mast Mast” to its viewers on the festival of Teej. Teej is a festival predominantly celebrated by married women and unmarried girls in North India and other parts of the country. These celebrations are marked by singing, dancing, prayer rituals, and fasting to welcome the monsoon season and to wish for the long life of their husband or future husband. It seems like it will be a double celebration for the fans as, along with the occasion of Teej, they will also get to witness their favorite Star Plus Jodis dance to Bollywood chartbuster songs, indulge in skits, and participate in many more fun activities. The audience’s favourite jodi, Savi and Rajat, will be seen spreading the magic of love through their acts. Bhavika Sharma, also known as Savi, and Hitesh Bharadwaj, also known as Rajat, from the Star Plus show “Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein,” will perform songs such as “Satranga,” “Slow Motion Mein,” and “Laal Peeli Ankhiyan.” Along with romance, the audience will also get to watch some cute, fun moments between the duo, making it a visual treat for the audience.

Bhavika Sharma, aka Savi, from the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, shares, “Every occasion comes with a celebration; Teej has also come with one. Star Plus has brought for its viewers a special surprise where we all will be celebrating the festival of Teej on Yeh Teej Badi Hai Mast Mast. I will be performing the songs of Satranga, Laal Peeli Ankhiyan, and Slow Motion Mein along with my co-star Hitesh Bharadwaj. It was a great experience sharing the stage with Hitesh Bharadwaj, and I assure all the audience that it is going to be a visual treat for them as they will get to witness our camaraderie and something special awaits for them. Stay Tuned!”

Hitesh Bharadwaj, aka Rajat from Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, shares, “We are going to be celebrating the festival of Teej along with the Star Parivaar. Along with Bhavika Sharma, aka Savi, I performed on the songs Satranga, Laal Peeli Ankhiyan, and Slow Motion Mein. There are some intrigued moments, some unsaid thoughts of Rajat that he is trying to convey to Savi but he is unable to do so; this is something the viewers should anticipate. I am equally excited and elated at the same time, and I am grateful to Bhavika Sharma; she is very supportive, and I did get to learn new things from her as well. A great and fun experience indeed.”.

Tune in to Yeh Teej Badi Hai Mast Mast from 5th August to 9th August at 6.30pm on Star Plus!