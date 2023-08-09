Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi celebrates 2 years, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti extend gratitude to fans!

Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their way into the audience’s hearts, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti a.k.a. our very own #RishMi have become household names and command a massive following. However, it is the dramatic twists in the tale that have kept the audience hooked on to their television screens. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Lakshmi is set to marry Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra), and Rishi is trying to stop the wedding.

Ever since its first episode, the various ups and downs in Lakshmi and Rishi’s life have undoubtedly struck a chord with audiences’ hearts while the constant twists and turns have kept the curiosity alive. With immense love pouring in from the fans, the cast and crew of the show are happy to hit the milestone of completing 2 years. In fact, Aishwarya and Rohit took to their social media handles to express gratitude to the fans of the show and their followers can’t stop expressing their love for them in the comments.

Aishwarya Khare said, “Bhagya Lakshmi has been getting so much love globally for the past 2 years and I am really blessed to be part of such a beautiful show. Our fans have given us much love that it motivates us to give our 100 percent every time. We have a brilliant team that works so hard every day towards the show and of course, they have become my second family. I have so much gratitude in my heart right now to each and everyone attached to our show. I hope viewers will continue to love us on their screens like they always do.”

Rohit Suchanti said, “The last 2 years of Bhagya Lakshmi have been nothing less than a dream. I am very grateful to our viewers who have showered their love upon us. I always had a very good and strong feeling about this show, but didn’t think, it will give me so much love from the audience, I am obliged. Marking 2 years is truly an amazing feeling, and I hope countless milestones await us.”

While Rohit and Aishwarya are ecstatic about achieving this milestone, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness if Rishi will be able to stop Lakshmi’s marriage with Vikrant.

To know more, tune into Bhagya Lakshmi every day at 8:30 pm, only on Zee TV