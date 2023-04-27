5 Intriguing Facts About Pranali Rathod You Must Know

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod has become a household name. Her role as Akshara is the audience’s favorite. In her journey from nothing to becoming a star, she has worked hard with a never giving up attitude. Pranali Rathod now pleases people with her talent, resulting in popularity and success. However, it wasn’t easy for her initially. And you might be interested to know some exciting things about the actress. Read more.

Pranali Rathod’s Interesting Facts

1) Pranali Rathod has constantly discussed her struggles before bagging a role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In addition, the diva, in an interview, revealed that she skipped her last exam to audition for the show. And luckily, she got selected but also got KT.

2) The gorgeous Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is a fitness freak. She likes her diet to be maintained. Pranali Rathod has a lean and picturesque figure.

3) Pranali Rathod has made some outstanding bonds with several Television stars. She shares a great bond with Rupali Ganguly, Harshad Chopda, Sumbul Touqeer, Ami Trivedi and many others.

4) Pranali Rathod is somewhat similar to her character Akshara. In an interview, she said, “I relate to the character so much that I instantly fell in love with how it was written. Also, I’m free-spirited in real life, just like ‘Akshara’. I love my family. They are the ones who have supported me through and through.”

5) Pranali Rathod always wanted to become an actress. In an interview with The Indian Television Academy, she revealed that the actress used to watch movies in the theatre with her dad. And she used to dream of being on screen and receiving accolades.

