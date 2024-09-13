Amidst Sudhandhu Pandey’s Exit, Anupamaa Lead Actor Rupali Ganguly Says, ‘Grateful For Everything That Happens In Life..’

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has had a great phase with its drama peaking with Anuj and Anupamaa looking to find Adhya. The drama was intensified once their search yielded results. The audience had huge expectations of Anuj and Anupamaa’s reunion. However, a huge development that happened a few days back, has made headlines. And that is the exit of actor Sudhanshu Pandey from the show. Sudhanshu stated that his tenure with the show was over, and he needed to look for newer roles. Media scribes worked overnight to know what happened on the set, and there were many theories written about Sudhanshu’s reason for exit. A lot of stories did point fingers at Rupali Ganguly too, and a cryptic post from Rupali during the same phase did spark more talks about things not being well between both the actors.

Now, as things stand, Rupali Ganguly is marching ahead in the role of Anupamaa, adding more flavours and her experience to the show and her role. Amidst all these controversies, Rupali recently shared a post which radiated positive vibes all over again.

She wrote on social media,

Grateful for everything that happens in life, everything is a new experience and life is all about experiences ❤️

Her words when she says she is grateful for all that happens in life leave us to wonder more. New experiences are part of life, and life teaches us every day. So true in what Rupali says!!

You can check her post here.

Courtesy: Instagram

As usual, Rupali stuns in her saree-style avatar. She is seen wearing a cotton saree in brown with golden threaded zari. She is seen taking a walk down the path, and her sayings give us the morale-booster for the day.