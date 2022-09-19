Ankita Lokhande is Zee TV’s experienced actress who has amazed the audience with her acting skills and appearance in the industry. The diva has made us a fan of her gorgeous looks and breathtaking fashion. The diva is a slayer in dancing and often has entertained the audience with her performance. And here is a glimpse of her upcoming dance performance decked in a dramatic look.

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram and shared a video of her revealing her look. She wore a black blouse and lehenga embellished with heavily oxidized pieces of jewelry all around her neck, waist, and head. She looked terrific in this attire. Making us wonder how amazing her performance is going to be with this look. Her dance will be a much-awaited performance.

While sharing the video she captioned it, “A dancer’s home is on the stage.

Do not forget to watch me perform once again in #zeerishteyawards2022 Only on @zeetv soon.” The post gathered the attention of the audience and fans flooded it with likes and comments. One of the fans said, “The queen of Zee Ankita Lokhande.” While the next one said, “Breathtaking” and the third wrote, “Zee Ki Shaan Ankita Lokhande.”

What is your take on this article, do let us know in the comments