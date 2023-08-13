Ankita Lokhande's These Classy Coutures Are Perfect Party Picks

Ankita Lokhande, the stunning diva in the world of drama and glamour, has impeccable fashion taste and a sense to style herself with exceptional looks. Her style screams attention. Her regular Instagram updates make fans go swooning. One of the awaited divas at events, parties, and functions has a collection of classy couture.

Ankita Lokhande’s Classy Couture

1) The Brown Wow

In this picture, Ankita Lokhande donned a satin silk brown netted dress, making fans’ jaws drop. The plunging detail and shimmery net wrap around her overall dress add glamour. She styled it with gold hoop earrings, smokey makeup, and glossy nude lips. She embraced her sensual look in the brown hue.

2) Black Beauty

What can be the best for a party or award function? Well, nothing works better than black to be the center of attraction. Ankita, in this picture, donned an extremely deep v-neckline silk dress. The cut-out around the curves adds sensual glam. The net ruffle detail creates a dramatic look. Her fierce attitude and classy look always surprise us.

3) The Silver Drama

When you want to slay for a theme party, go right with Ankita’s gold and silver look. The actress donned a silver and gold strapless bodycon. The diva styled it with a dramatic choker and her sleek hairstyle. The queen of fashion never fails to captivate her fans through her appearances.

Which look of Ankita Lokhande did you like?