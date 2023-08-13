ADVERTISEMENT
Ankita Lokhande's These Classy Coutures Are Perfect Party Picks

Ankita Lokhande is a fashion queen. Her Instagram account is a buffet of her stunning style. And check out these pictures in classy couture for parties. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Aug,2023 11:30:37
Ankita Lokhande, the stunning diva in the world of drama and glamour, has impeccable fashion taste and a sense to style herself with exceptional looks. Her style screams attention. Her regular Instagram updates make fans go swooning. One of the awaited divas at events, parties, and functions has a collection of classy couture.

Ankita Lokhande’s Classy Couture

1) The Brown Wow

In this picture, Ankita Lokhande donned a satin silk brown netted dress, making fans’ jaws drop. The plunging detail and shimmery net wrap around her overall dress add glamour. She styled it with gold hoop earrings, smokey makeup, and glossy nude lips. She embraced her sensual look in the brown hue.

Ankita Lokhande's These Classy Coutures Are Perfect Party Picks 841231

Ankita Lokhande's These Classy Coutures Are Perfect Party Picks 841236

Ankita Lokhande's These Classy Coutures Are Perfect Party Picks 841235

Ankita Lokhande's These Classy Coutures Are Perfect Party Picks 841234

Ankita Lokhande's These Classy Coutures Are Perfect Party Picks 841233

Ankita Lokhande's These Classy Coutures Are Perfect Party Picks 841232

2) Black Beauty

What can be the best for a party or award function? Well, nothing works better than black to be the center of attraction. Ankita, in this picture, donned an extremely deep v-neckline silk dress. The cut-out around the curves adds sensual glam. The net ruffle detail creates a dramatic look. Her fierce attitude and classy look always surprise us.

Ankita Lokhande's These Classy Coutures Are Perfect Party Picks 841241

Ankita Lokhande's These Classy Coutures Are Perfect Party Picks 841240

Ankita Lokhande's These Classy Coutures Are Perfect Party Picks 841239

Ankita Lokhande's These Classy Coutures Are Perfect Party Picks 841238

Ankita Lokhande's These Classy Coutures Are Perfect Party Picks 841237

3) The Silver Drama

When you want to slay for a theme party, go right with Ankita’s gold and silver look. The actress donned a silver and gold strapless bodycon. The diva styled it with a dramatic choker and her sleek hairstyle. The queen of fashion never fails to captivate her fans through her appearances.

Ankita Lokhande's These Classy Coutures Are Perfect Party Picks 841242

Ankita Lokhande's These Classy Coutures Are Perfect Party Picks 841248

Ankita Lokhande's These Classy Coutures Are Perfect Party Picks 841247

Ankita Lokhande's These Classy Coutures Are Perfect Party Picks 841246

Ankita Lokhande's These Classy Coutures Are Perfect Party Picks 841245

Ankita Lokhande's These Classy Coutures Are Perfect Party Picks 841244

Ankita Lokhande's These Classy Coutures Are Perfect Party Picks 841243

Which look of Ankita Lokhande did you like?

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

