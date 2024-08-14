Anupamaa And Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rakshabandhan Integration: Anupamaa And Abhira Get Together For Celebrations

Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the two popular and long-running Star Plus shows coming from Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, have always had the tradition of coming together for big occasions and festivals. This Rakshabandhan will be doubly special as both the popular shows will have a Mahasangam episode, which is also called an integration episode. The makers have released a few pictures wherein Rupali Ganguly and Samridhii Shukla, Anupamaa and Abhira from their respective shows are seen celebrating the moment together.

The pictures are beautiful wherein yellow is the colour mood for the day. From the pictures, it looks like Abhira and Anupamaa tie Rakhi to each other. The pictures have both the actresses having fun, as they get into an interaction for the special shoot.

You can check the pictures here.

Courtesy: Director’s Kut Profile on Instagram

Are you all ready for this mahasangam? The two shows are poised at crucial junctures where the audience is very intrigued to know whether an Armaan-Abhira marriage is on the cards in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As for Anupamaa, Anuj and Anupamaa have already seen a glimpse of Adhya and know that she is alive and in the vicinity. They are on a desperate hunt to reach Adhya.

Gear up for the Rakhabandhan special which will have Anupamaa and Abhira together!!