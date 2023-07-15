Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Takes Time Out To Meet Content Creator Viraj Ghelani's Nani; Check Adorable Pics

Anupamaa fame actress Rupali Ganguly has been in the news as her popular show is at its peak, and viewers have wanted to know the answer to Anupamaa’s problems and were curious to know if she would finally undertake her USA trip to fulfil her dancing dreams. Well, that was related to her work. Apart from that, Rupali recently was seen vacaying with her family in Mauritius, a time that she looked forward to after a long time!! It was a happy moment as her mother too accompanied her on the trip. Now, Rupali has taken time out to make a certain wish come true!! It is believed that actor and content creator Viraj Ghelani’s naani is an ardent fan of Rupali and Anupamaa. She had expressed her wish to meet her and Rupali fulfilled the same. You can see it via the pictures posted.

Viraj and Rupali posted cute pictures of the meet-up. The old lady is having fun with Rupali. And Viraj had shared a few good words appreciating Rupali’s kindness in accommodating time for this meet-up.

This is what he wrote,

Loook at my nani just loook at her And how much is she in love with Anupama and looook how I am not getting any attention!

But jokes apart @rupaliganguly was sweeet enough to make this happen.

And we had a very very fun shoot

So stay tuned for this 🙂

Rupali replied,

I absolutely love Naani ❤️

I had my Fan moment 😍

Yes, and the pictures are amazing too. Take a look.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Aww!! This sees Rupali in the best of moods and look!! As one of the comment says, a great crossover to watch and admire!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.