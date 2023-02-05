Tejasswi Prakash, also popular as Teja, is a leading lady in the television space. Currently, she is appearing in the popular show Naagin 6 alongside Simba Nagpal. Tejasswi has been featured in many other TV serials like Swaragini, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, and others. She was also featured in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, before reaching the finals, due to an eye injury, she left the show. But the audience remembers her for her amazing way of performing the stunts and chulbuli behavior.

Tejasswi Prakash gained prominence through her appearance in Bigg Boss. As she didn’t allow people to talk in front of her. The audience loved her for her straightforward replies and never giving up attitude. In the end, it helped her win the show despite many haters. Tejasswi Prakash also bagged the role of Naagin inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. In addition, she also found love inside the house, who is the co-contestant and actor Karan Kundrra.

Tejasswi Prakash enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram account, with over 6.5 million followers. To engage with her fans, she shares her daily life updates, pictures, videos, etc. The cute and full-of-life nature of Tejasswi Prakash is the favorite of the audience. And if you are a Tejasswi Prakash lover, here are a few questions to check your rank.

1) What is Tejasswi Prakash’s full name?

2) What are the cute nicknames of Tejasswi Prakash?

3) Which year did Tejasswi Prakash make her debut in the acting world?

4) Which specialized engineering course did Tejasswi Prakash take?

5) What is the birthplace of Tejasswi Prakash?

6) How many siblings does Tejasswi Prakash have?

7) Who are the top 4 favorite Bollywood actors of Tejasswi Prakash?

8) Which TV show gained her the most popular in the acting field?

9) What is the favorite cuisine of Tejasswi Prakash?

10) Whom did Tejasswi Prakash date before Karan Kundrra?

