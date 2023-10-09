Bhagya Lakshmi Actors Aishwarya Khare And Rohit Suchanti's Funny Video Will Leave You Laughing

Bhagya Lakshmi actors Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare are giving audience all the drama in their daily soap which airs on Zee TV. The big drama revolved around the wedding of Lakshmi recently, and there was edge-of-the-seat drama involved in the story plot. Well, we all are aware of Rohit and Aishwarya being great friends off the screen. Their equation as friends has grown over time, and they are very comfortable on set off the screen. Their friendship goals are seen in many videos that they post regularly. Today, it is time though for a rib-tickling video coming from the set of Bhagya Lakshmi. It features Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti having some amazing BTS fun. And this one is related to Aishwarya having a boyfriend!! Ouch!! Read it to know more.

The video has both Rohit and Aishwarya dressed up in wedding attires. Aishwarya is riding her two-wheeler with her stand raised. On noticing it, Rohit points to it and calls out to Aishwarya stating about the stand. However, Aishwarya’s reply leaves us puzzled. She states that she has a boyfriend! Oops!! Rohit is alarmed, scratches his head and moves away, only to hear the thundering noise of Aishwarya’s bike falling to the ground along with her!!

The next scene has Aishwarya on the ground and raising her hand towards Rohit for help. Rohit calls out, ‘Where is your boyfriend?’ and keeps calling out for Aishwarya’s boyfriend (laughs). How the actors enacted this scene for their reel video is simply superb!!

You can watch the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Are you enjoying your hearty laugh on seeing this video? A funny BTS for sure!! We request Rohit and Aishwarya to keep such videos coming at regular intervals!!