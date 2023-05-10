ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik is super happy, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says "good night"

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the most admired and stylish actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. The two of them have been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, we love it. Check out the latest social media posts happening at their end

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
10 May,2023 17:15:45
Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the country. While Rubina Dilaik has been a part of the Hindi TV industry for many years and has done many interesting TV daily soaps and reality shows, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, on the other hand, started to get her share and fandom immediately after the success of shows like Imlie and Bigg Boss and well, ever since then, things have truly been fantastic and hunky-dory for her in every way possible. Her swag and style game is simply unparalleled and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from their end goes viral on social media in the real sense of the term.

Check out the latest social media posts shared by Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan:

So, to tell you all about the entertainment factor and fun quotient involved with Rubina Dilaik, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and their latest social media posts, what do we currently get to see and witness? Well, right now, Rubina Dilaik is seen having a lot of fun as she dazzles with perfection and has a blast with her family. On the other hand, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen wishing all her fans goodnight in a cute and super adorable post and well, seeing the same, we are absolutely in awe of her and how. Well, do you all want to check out and fall in love with both of them? Here you go –

Rubina Dilaik –

Sumbul Touqeer Khan –

Well, as far as the entertainment factor and fun quotient is concerned ladies and gentlemen, how do you all look at it? Who’s post do you find more entertaining right now? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

