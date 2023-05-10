Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik is super happy, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says "good night"

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the country. While Rubina Dilaik has been a part of the Hindi TV industry for many years and has done many interesting TV daily soaps and reality shows, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, on the other hand, started to get her share and fandom immediately after the success of shows like Imlie and Bigg Boss and well, ever since then, things have truly been fantastic and hunky-dory for her in every way possible. Her swag and style game is simply unparalleled and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from their end goes viral on social media in the real sense of the term.

Check out the latest social media posts shared by Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan:

So, to tell you all about the entertainment factor and fun quotient involved with Rubina Dilaik, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and their latest social media posts, what do we currently get to see and witness? Well, right now, Rubina Dilaik is seen having a lot of fun as she dazzles with perfection and has a blast with her family. On the other hand, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen wishing all her fans goodnight in a cute and super adorable post and well, seeing the same, we are absolutely in awe of her and how. Well, do you all want to check out and fall in love with both of them? Here you go –

Rubina Dilaik –

Sumbul Touqeer Khan –

