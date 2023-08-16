ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Anupamaa and Vandana's sensational dance in Anupamaa and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Integration

The integration episode of Rajan Shahi's new show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si will happen with Anupamaa which will see Anupamaa and Vandana's sensational dancing. Read this at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 Aug,2023 13:14:52
Exclusive: Anupamaa and Vandana's sensational dance in Anupamaa and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Integration 843114

It has been a ritual at Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut to welcome new artists of their production house with all fanfare. As we know, when the launch of Anupamaa happened, Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai aka Shivangi Joshi welcomed Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly to the big family. When Akshara aka Pranali Rathod came into Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa welcomed her. And now, it is time for Vandana aka Sayli Salunkhe to join the big family of DKP, with Anupamaa welcoming her.

The production and channel will come up with an integration episode between Anupamaa and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the new DKP show which will launch on Star Plus on 21 August. The show stars Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe as leads.

The integration episode will see Vandana who is a soulful singer singing to Anupamaa’s rhythmic dance. The sequence will also see Anupamaa and Vandana dancing together. IWMBuzz.com was at this memorable integration shoot.

Both the actors Rupali Ganguly and Sayli Salunkhe expressed their happiness at this opportune moment of the integration. Rupali told us, “We welcome Vandana and the new show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si to the big Rajan Shahi family.”

You can check the video here.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is an Indian Hindi-language TV serial. It features Sayli Salunkhe, Mohit Malik, Vishal Nayak, Abhidnya Bhave and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. The serial is a remake of a popular Bengali TV show Irabotir Chupkotha which was aired on Star Jalsha.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

