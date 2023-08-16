Exclusive: Anupamaa and Vandana's sensational dance in Anupamaa and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Integration

It has been a ritual at Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut to welcome new artists of their production house with all fanfare. As we know, when the launch of Anupamaa happened, Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai aka Shivangi Joshi welcomed Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly to the big family. When Akshara aka Pranali Rathod came into Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa welcomed her. And now, it is time for Vandana aka Sayli Salunkhe to join the big family of DKP, with Anupamaa welcoming her.

The production and channel will come up with an integration episode between Anupamaa and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the new DKP show which will launch on Star Plus on 21 August. The show stars Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe as leads.

The integration episode will see Vandana who is a soulful singer singing to Anupamaa’s rhythmic dance. The sequence will also see Anupamaa and Vandana dancing together. IWMBuzz.com was at this memorable integration shoot.

Both the actors Rupali Ganguly and Sayli Salunkhe expressed their happiness at this opportune moment of the integration. Rupali told us, “We welcome Vandana and the new show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si to the big Rajan Shahi family.”

You can check the video here.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is an Indian Hindi-language TV serial. It features Sayli Salunkhe, Mohit Malik, Vishal Nayak, Abhidnya Bhave and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. The serial is a remake of a popular Bengali TV show Irabotir Chupkotha which was aired on Star Jalsha.