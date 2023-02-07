Nyra Banerjee and Chetna Pande are two of the most mysterious and beautiful actors and performers in the Hindi television business. Both have been active in the entertainment industry for many years, and with the love and praise they have received as A-list actors, we can absolutely and sincerely state that they deserve it all.

In terms of the fashion game and oomph quotient, both of them have their style game handled in every way, and no surprise, we can’t get enough of them and in the genuine meaning of the phrase. So, regarding the fashion game and the vogue quotient, what’s the newest we see from their end? While Nyra Banerjee wins love in a bathrobe, Chetna Pande melts hearts in a stunning white and denim corset dress. Do you want to know how? See the list below –

Nyra Banerjee And Chetna Pande’s Outfit Appearances

Nyra Banerjee looks amazing in a skin-colored satin bathrobe. Nyra’s hair was styled in a messy hair bun. She applied light brown lipstick with her heavy makeup. She just wore a silver diamond ring as an accessory. She takes a mirror selfie in the first photo while looking at her phone’s camera. In the second image, she tilts her neck and smiles at the camera. Finally, she stands and stares in the mirror with her head inclined and a beautiful grin on her face in her next appearance. In a subsequent photo, she wore a different white patterned clothing and utilized a prop for a mirror selfie.

In the next photo, she arranged her hair in a medium straight manner, put her fingers into the hair, and created an oomph effect. Finally, she took a close-up mirror selfie in the last photo while holding a necklace-type prop. Nyra Banerjee captioned her post, “Capturing elegance #mirrorselfie #mirrorpic #reflection #beauty.”

Chetna Pande looked stunning in a white and denim corset little dress and long denim boots. Her hair was fashioned in a middle-parted basic straight hairdo. Chetna applied bright pink lipstick and kept her makeup minimal. In the first image, she practically lies on the floor, carries a denim purse, and takes a captivating photograph. In the second image, she sits in the same position and bites her finger to create a great photo shoot pose. Finally, in the third image, she shows her side face with a jawline and hair.

In the fourth image, she sits on her legs and offers the camera a charming starry gaze. In the sixth image, she sits in the same position, holding a denim bag in both hands. Finally, in the final image, she sits, puts her chin on her finger, smiles, and maintains an excellent posture for the photoshoot. Chetna captioned her post, “Let them say you do your way.”

Nyra Banerjee or Chetna Pande, who looks amazing in an outfit?