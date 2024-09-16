A Star-Studded Affair: Rohan Mehra, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Riya Sharma & Helly Shah stroll on the streets of Georgia

With music videos dominating proceedings time and again, to have one that has multiple stars that the fans adore would be a total treat, One isn’t sure if the list of people that are currently strolling around and enjoying in Georgia is indeed shooting for a music video together but whatever it is, the fans cannot wait already.

The likes of Rohan Mehra, Chetna Pande, Riya Sharma, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, Helly Shah, and Nishank Swami have apparently collaborated for something big, for which they are currently shooting in Tbilisi, Georgia.

From sharing stories to videos and a lot more, the entire gang has been consistently active on social media and giving fans a sneak peek into their Georgia adventures. This includes a boat ride where the entire gang was laughing and enjoying, and most recently, even some BTS images.

Mehra even took to Instagram a while ago and shared a single image with Riyaa Sharma captioning it as, “coming soon @riyaasharma’-

This post is now deleted.

Thus, it can be confirmed that the duo will be seen in a probable music video but what are the rest of the aforementioned names going to be a part of, we will only have to wait and see. It has been a while since Mehra was seen in any TV project but when it comes to Sharma, she only recently wrapped up shooting for her long-running Sony SAB show, Dhruv Tara.