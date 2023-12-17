Aashiqon Ki Mehfil: Parth Samthaan and Nyra Banerjee spell love in new music video

Popular television actor Parth Samthaan and actress Nyra Banerjee have set hearts aflutter with their latest music video, “Aashiqon Ki Mehfil.” The duo, known for their onscreen chemistry, shared a captivating glimpse from the sets on social media. In the shared photo, the two actors are seen locked in a sweet gaze, radiating love and chemistry. Parth Samthaan, of “Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan” fame, expressed his excitement about the project and playfully referred to their time on set as two cuties having a blast. The romantic track, titled “Romantic,” is sung by the talented duo Stebin Ben and Payal Dev.

The music video, released on the YouTube channel Apni Dhun, promises a unique blend of dance and Qawwali banter in “Aashiqon Ki Mehfil.” Payal Dev, the composer and singer of the song, collaborated with Stebin Ben to create what is expected to become a chart-topping addition to music playlists. The lyrics, penned by Rashmi Virag, add depth to the melodic composition. Aditya Dev, serving as the music producer and arranger, played a pivotal role in crafting the song’s distinctive sound. The mixing and mastering were skillfully handled by Aditya Dev at ADM Studioz, where the vocals were also recorded.

Fans and music enthusiasts are invited to experience the madness of this “Flavour of the season” and enjoy the captivating visuals directed by the talented choreographer Rahul Did. With its catchy beats and soulful lyrics, “Aashiqon Ki Mehfil” is poised to make a lasting impact on the music scene.

