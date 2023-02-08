Nyra Banerjee, the talented actress, has successfully carved a niche for herself in the TV industry. She is also known to be a social media star as she is extremely active on her personal handles and loves to share photos and snippets from her life.

The actress always makes sure her fashion game is on point. Her style can be defined as classy but with a twist of edgy. The diva has often given us sartorial inspiration and her latest look made our jaws hit the floor. Nyra is a total package of style, good looks, amazing acting skills, and a personality that can pull it all off at ease.

The beauty often creates buzz due to her stunning pictures on social media. Recently, Nyra took to Instagram and shared her stunning photos as she was seen chilling by the pool. The actress looked irresistible in printed bralette and denim shorts. She captioned her post: “Slaying the reads👻👻👻” Check below!