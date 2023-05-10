Fitness and Fun go hand-in-hand for Nia Sharma, Check Out

The beautiful Nia Sharma is a fun lover. She never settled for anything less. In the latest Instagram reel, the actress is making herself fit in this fun way that you will love to do yourself; check it out

The fitness freak Nia Sharma constantly inspires the audience to keep themselves fit and fine. She started her journey from Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and slowly rose to fame with her character Manvi. However, she became the audience’s favorite after her bold and blunt avatar in Khatron Ke Khiladi. In the latest Instagram reel, the actress is teaching to fit in a fun way. Read more to find out.

Nia Sharma Fun Fitness

In the latest Instagram reel, Nia Sharma donned a pink and black sports outfit for her fun fitness session. The actress enjoyed hoola hoop on 90’s songs. Her happy face and figure made her look stunning. She shared this reel with the caption, “My Workout Sundown party …(bring your hula-hoop)😉

Don’t 90’s songs hit different…”

This is the fun way Nia burns fats.

Work Front

Nia started acting as Manvi in the TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai; after that, she once again rose to fame with her show Jamai Raja. Later her appearance in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Khatra Khatra Khatra and other reality shows. Apart from that, her fashion keeps her up in the headlines. The diva has always amazed her audience with something new and thrilling.

Did you like Nia Sharma’s way to fitness? Follow IWMBuzz.com.