Television | Snippets

Hina Khan 'Braids' That Make Her Day Better

Hina Khan is back to her workout routine. The diva is actively busy taking care of her health and fitness. In the latest post, check out what makes her day better

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 May,2023 20:00:45
One of the versatile and stunning performers, Hina Khan, has always been in the limelight. She started her journey from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai by chance and won millions of hearts with her roles like Akshara, Komalika, and Aadi Naagin in the Naagin 4. The fitness freak diva always shares some or other pictures on her Instagram account. Check out her latest Instagram pictures flaunting her braids hairstyle.

Hina Khan Braids Hairstyle

In the latest pictures of Hina Khan on Instagram, the diva styled herself in a green sando and white shorts with chunky white sneakers and a wristwatch. She took a mirror selfie flaunting her braids hairstyle. The clean braid hairstyle made her look decent and comfortable working out. The actress captioned her post, “Having a braid hair day…” Hina Khan loves to keep herself healthy and fit, so she spends hours working out. And her Instagram account is proof of that.

Hina Khan 'Braids' That Make Her Day Better 805492

Hina Khan 'Braids' That Make Her Day Better 805493

Hina Khan Work

Hina Khan started her journey as a sanskari bahu on Indian television as Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later she left the show, participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi, and built another image of herself among the audience. However, her blunt and stylish avatar in the Bigg Boss house gained massive popularity. Since then, the actress has been the top choice. She has also appeared in Kasauti Zindagii Ki and Naagin. She has

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

