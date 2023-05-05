ADVERTISEMENT
Hina Khan VS Nia Sharma: Who Slew The Black See-Through Saree Better?

Hina Khan and Nia Sharma are fashionistas in the Television industry. Both of them have unique fashion senses. Let's check out whose black saree glam is better

05 May,2023 03:00:18
Hina Khan VS Nia Sharma: Who Slew The Black See-Through Saree Better?

The Indian Television industry has some of famous actresses. Along with their top-notch acting skills, these divas always keep their best foot forward when fashion is concerned. Hina Khan and Nia Sharma are the top two actresses who rank on top in the list. The duo often gets spotted wearing unique drapes in their style. And we caught an instance where they donned a black see-through saree. Read more to find out who did style themselves better.

Hina Khan’s Black Saree

Hina Khan VS Nia Sharma: Who Slew The Black See-Through Saree Better? 803965

Hina Khan VS Nia Sharma: Who Slew The Black See-Through Saree Better? 803966

Hina Khan VS Nia Sharma: Who Slew The Black See-Through Saree Better? 803967

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan has ruled over a million hearts since her debut. In the picture below, Hina Khan wore a black netted saree with embellished sequins. She paired this gorgeous designer saree with a sleeveless blouse. However, bold red lipstick, blushes, and loose curly waves rounded her mesmerizing appearance. The beautiful smile added to her killer look.

Nia Sharma’s Black Saree

Hina Khan VS Nia Sharma: Who Slew The Black See-Through Saree Better? 803968

Hina Khan VS Nia Sharma: Who Slew The Black See-Through Saree Better? 803969

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai fame Nia Sharma loves the black shade. She wore a plain black see-through saree and border embellished with diamond embroidery. The lace v-neckline blouse added to her sexiness. Unlike Hina Khan, she styled her look with nude makeup, smokey eyes, and a blonde open wavy hairstyle. She posed, flaunting her curves in the pictures.

Comparing Hina Khan and Nia Sharma, it isn’t easy to declare one as the best as both did justice to their appearance. However, who do you like the most in the see-through black saree?

