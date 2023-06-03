Hina Khan's Goes Colorful In Yellow Pantsuit; Must-See Pics

Fashion in the Hindi entertainment industry is a must thing. So undoubtedly, Hina Khan can’t be back at this game. She always keeps her best foot forward to look spectacular wherever she goes. In addition, the user looks up to her for any style as she has easy yet attractive fashion choices and appearance. And yet again, the diva in her latest pictures is grabbing fans’ attention.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina in the latest Instagram photo dump wore, shared a series of pictures; the first pic features a close-up look at her face. After watching, Wow is something that comes out of the mouth. She is a heartthrob with those mesmerizing looks. Her sparkling, multi-colour makeup looked jaw-dropping.

Her smokey dual-colour eye shadow with blue and black kajal blushed cheeks, glossy pink lip colour and wavy hairstyle looked perfect on her.

The following picture reveals her entire look in the pantsuit. She wore a yellow bralette top paired with a fringy loose blazer and matching pants. The sparkling diamond necklace and black glasses uplifted her appearance. She flaunted her toned midriff and body throughout the photoshoot. This is a perfect look to style yourself with for any precessional function or for business parties. Hina’s fashion has often been the talk of the town through her styling and the way she embraces it.

What’s your opinion? Follow IWMBuzz.com.