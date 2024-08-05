Inside Photos From Ankita Lokhande’s Hubby, Vicky Jain’s 38th Birthday Bash

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain recently celebrated Vicky’s 38th birthday in style, with an event filled with elegance, joy, and memorable moments. The birthday event brought together a host of Laughter Chefs like Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, and more. Here’s a peek inside the lavish birthday bash, showcasing the special touches that made the celebration unforgettable.

Vicky Jain’s Inside Photos With Laughter Chefs Celebrities-

Taking to her Instagram post, Ankita Lokhande shared a glimpse of herself from her Husband’s birthday bash. The actress dazzles in a gorgeous outfit in black sequin shimmery fabric with a hood cap and side midriff cut-out bodycon mini dress that matches the grandeur of the occasion. She styles her look with glam makeup, pink blushy cheeks, and peach glossy lips, and accessories, silver gleaming earrings, rings, and black heels.

On the other hand, Birthday Man Vicky Jain looked dashing in a white round-neck T-shirt paired with a printed oversized jacket, which complemented the evening’s sophisticated theme. His ensemble included oversized pants, stylish accessories like sunglasses, and black and white shoes, making him the center of attention on his special day.

The Laughter Chefs celebs also attended Vicky Jain’s birthday bash. The event includes Jannat Zubair in a classy strapless top and blue bottom, which make it perfect for the event. Aly Goni styles himself in an all-black look with a half-unbuttoned shirt and a matching color cap. Lastly, Reem Sameer Shaikh stuns in a black deep-neck western dress with open hair, which is awesome on her. In the photos, Reem Shaikh shares pictures of her while posing with Jannat Zubair, Aly Goni, and the Birthday Boy Vicky Jain.

