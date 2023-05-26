Mallika Singh performs high-octane boxing in latest video, fans go wow

Mallika Singh, who rose to fame with her demure role Radha in Star Bharat show RadhaKrishn, is showcasing her new talent to her fans. Well, not many known, but Mallika is learning boxing these days. As the actress is away from TV, she focuses on sharpening this new skill.

Recently, Mallika took to Instagram and shared her new reel video wherein she can be seen showcasing her boxing skills along with her trainer. Netizens are absolutely in awe of her boxing skills. Fitness is very important for the actress; she is disciplined about everything she takes up.

In the video, Mallika wore a blue t-shirt and black track pants. The actress’s fierce side is loved by her fans. As soon as, she uploaded the video fans started pouring lovely comments. One fan commented, “She is improving day by day! SO PROUD! 🥹💙” Another wrote, “This girl just makes me so damn proud of myself for choosing her as my idol!” “Fighter🔥” and “Multi-talented radha,” mentioned other fans. Check below!

Did you enjoy seeing Mallika Singh’s latest kickboxing video appearance? Let us know your opinions in the comment section below.

