Mallika Singh who was last seen in RadhaKrishn is enjoying her free time these days!! She is busy you can say, as she is nurturing her passion for many things that she loves. She has put up a recent video about how she is getting herself trained in boxing. Yes, and you can see her elegance in learning the new craft. We recently wrote about how Mallika Singh is a total all-rounder when she put up posts and videos on social media about her getting trained in dance. She also proved her calibre in playing the casio. If you have missed this story, you can check it here.

RadhaKrishn fame Mallika Singh showcases her all-round skills; Check here

Well, her recent video where she is shown as passionate about her boxing skills indeed add on a new feather in her already illustrious cap. This again proves that Mallika Singh is a ‘Jack of all trades’.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all ready to enjoy this boxing moment along with Mallika Singh?

