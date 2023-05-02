Mouni Roy oozes royalty in stunning embellished olive gown

Mouni Roy is one of the hottest TV actresses. The diva has come a long way since she made her television debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She rose to fame after she starred in Naagin. Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018, she was seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra. Along with her acting talent, she has impressed viewers with her style game.

Mouni is known to be an inspiration when it comes to fashion. Her recently blowing us with her sensuality and versatile looks. She knows how to make a statement whenever they step out. Mouni always manages to stun her fans with diverse looks, whether on the red carpet, onscreen, or in an everyday look. She keeps surprising her fans and impressing everyone with her superhot avatars.

Recently, Mouni took to Instagram and shared her glamorous look in an olive bodycon gown. She picked a strappy embellished dress from the clothing brand Ohaila Khan. The attire was embellished with delicate beads and floral motifs. The outfit featured a plunging neckline, a narrow silhouette, and an olive green waist belt. Mouni’s no-accessories look was completed with glam makeup that included smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and pink lip color. Check her look below!