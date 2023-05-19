ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Mouni Roy shares lovey-dovey photo with husband Suraj Nambiar from Italy, fans love it

Mouni Roy, who recently took off for her vacation in Italy with her husband Suraj Nambiar, and many friends, has been sharing amazing photos on her Instagram profile, giving us major travel goals.

Author: Manisha Suthar
19 May,2023 17:18:30
Mouni Roy shares lovey-dovey photo with husband Suraj Nambiar from Italy, fans love it

Young diva Mouni Roy is one of the most loved actresses. She rose to fame mainly due to her big break in the daily soap Naagin. The show was the highest-viewed Indian television daily soap in its first season. The diva debuted her Hindi film with Gold, receiving a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut nomination. Mouni also received critical acclaim for her performance as Junoon in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

Mouni has always been a travelholic. Mouni is seen exploring new and exciting destinations when she is not acting, as is visible on her social media. Once, she was quoted saying, “I always feel recharged and rejuvenated after a trip.” The diva is currently vacationing in Italy. Mouni recently took off for her vacation in Italy with her husband Suraj Nambiar, and many friends. Since then, she has been sharing amazing photos on her Instagram profile, giving us major travel goals. From wearing a bikini to a long gown, she also gives fashion goals to her fans.

Several times, the Gold actress took the internet by storm by sharing jaw-dropping pictures on her social media handle. Recently, Mouni took to Instagram and shared new photos with her husband. In the pictures, Mouni can be seen posing with her husband Suraj. In the photos, Mouni opted for a multicolor gown and black sunglasses. The pictures are clicked at Tuscany. She captioned her post: “Under the Tuscan sun #europeansummer 🍋 ☀️ 🍷 🍝” Check below!

Mouni Roy shares lovey-dovey photo with husband Suraj Nambiar from Italy, fans love it - 0
Mouni Roy shares lovey-dovey photo with husband Suraj Nambiar from Italy, fans love it - 1
About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Mouni Roy is ultimate hottie in black slit dress (sensuous pics alert)
Mouni Roy is ultimate hottie in black slit dress (sensuous pics alert)
Mouni Roy Grabs Eyeballs In Sizzling White Bralette And Multicoloured Sarong
Mouni Roy Grabs Eyeballs In Sizzling White Bralette And Multicoloured Sarong
Mouni Roy is feeling lazy on couch, see what's cooking?
Mouni Roy is feeling lazy on couch, see what's cooking?
Mouni Roy flaunts sensuous curves in blue and green bikini and sarong set
Mouni Roy flaunts sensuous curves in blue and green bikini and sarong set
Mouni Roy's candid love for hubby Suraj Nambiar
Mouni Roy's candid love for hubby Suraj Nambiar
Mouni Roy oozes oomph in deep neck green cutout gown, check photos
Mouni Roy oozes oomph in deep neck green cutout gown, check photos
Latest Stories
Cute Moment Captured: Virat Kohli video calls Anushka Sharma from the field after scoring a century
Cute Moment Captured: Virat Kohli video calls Anushka Sharma from the field after scoring a century
Kathal Review: Is A Bang-On Satire On Casteism, Favouritism & Goondaism
Kathal Review: Is A Bang-On Satire On Casteism, Favouritism & Goondaism
A black bodycon dress paired with stilettos: Swatti Bakshi
A black bodycon dress paired with stilettos: Swatti Bakshi
Viral Photo: Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh caught candid at party
Viral Photo: Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh caught candid at party
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan’s sweet gesture for Amrita to melt Kathaa’s heart?
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan’s sweet gesture for Amrita to melt Kathaa’s heart?
Exclusive: Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fame Sanjay Choudhary in web series Aadhi Dulhan
Exclusive: Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fame Sanjay Choudhary in web series Aadhi Dulhan
Read Latest News