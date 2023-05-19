Mouni Roy shares lovey-dovey photo with husband Suraj Nambiar from Italy, fans love it

Mouni Roy, who recently took off for her vacation in Italy with her husband Suraj Nambiar, and many friends, has been sharing amazing photos on her Instagram profile, giving us major travel goals.

Young diva Mouni Roy is one of the most loved actresses. She rose to fame mainly due to her big break in the daily soap Naagin. The show was the highest-viewed Indian television daily soap in its first season. The diva debuted her Hindi film with Gold, receiving a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut nomination. Mouni also received critical acclaim for her performance as Junoon in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

Mouni has always been a travelholic. Mouni is seen exploring new and exciting destinations when she is not acting, as is visible on her social media. Once, she was quoted saying, “I always feel recharged and rejuvenated after a trip.” The diva is currently vacationing in Italy. Mouni recently took off for her vacation in Italy with her husband Suraj Nambiar, and many friends. Since then, she has been sharing amazing photos on her Instagram profile, giving us major travel goals. From wearing a bikini to a long gown, she also gives fashion goals to her fans.

Several times, the Gold actress took the internet by storm by sharing jaw-dropping pictures on her social media handle. Recently, Mouni took to Instagram and shared new photos with her husband. In the pictures, Mouni can be seen posing with her husband Suraj. In the photos, Mouni opted for a multicolor gown and black sunglasses. The pictures are clicked at Tuscany. She captioned her post: “Under the Tuscan sun #europeansummer 🍋 ☀️ 🍷 🍝” Check below!