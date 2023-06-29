ADVERTISEMENT
Mouni Roy Sizzles In A Striking White And Black Gown

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram account to share captivating photos of herself donning a stunning white and black long gown, showcasing her timeless elegance.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 Jun,2023 16:04:27
Talented actress Mouni Roy, known for her impeccable sense of style, recently graced the spotlight with a breathtaking look that left fans in awe. The diva took to her Instagram account to share captivating photos of herself donning a stunning white and black long gown, showcasing her timeless elegance.

In the picture, Mouni effortlessly radiates grace and beauty. The upper portion of the gown features a pristine white hue, perfectly complementing her flawless complexion. At the same time, the lower part gracefully transitions into a striking black color, creating a visually striking contrast.

Opting for a minimalistic approach, Mouni kept her accessories to a minimum, allowing the gown to take center stage. Her curly hairstyle cascades down her shoulders, adding an element of softness to the ensemble. The talented actress opted for stunning smokey eye makeup, accentuating her mesmerizing eyes, and completed the look with a subtle nude lip color that perfectly enhanced her natural beauty.

With her effortless style and innate fashion sense, Mouni continues to captivate her fans and leave a lasting impression on the fashion landscape. Fans and fashion enthusiasts flooded the internet with praise and admiration for her impeccable sense of style. One of the fan wrote: “Wow😍beautiful✨” While another commented, “Stunning ❤️❤️ Check below!

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

