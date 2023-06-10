Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Wishes Co-Star Tejasswi Prakash On Her Birthday

Today is Naagin fame actress Tejasswi Prakash’s birthday. Tejasswi was seen celebrating her birthday in style with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra beside her side. The paps were called and it was a grand celebration, is what reports say. A report on ETimes suggests that Tejasswi was seen wearing a stunning red gown on her birthday. Kundrra was seen in casual black and blue attire. There was fun and galore as TejRan together cut the cake and enjoyed the moment. While the celebration happened last night, today we have Mahekk Chahal, the co-star of Tejasswi from the set of Naagin 6, wishing her on her special day. This post caught our attention as we have the two ravishing beauties together.

Mahekk called Tejasswi her younger sister from another mother in the post that she put up. Tejasswi and Mahekk who are poles apart, playing the good and the bad in the show, are good friends off the screen. They gel well together and share a great rapport. And here is Mahekk exhibiting the same.

She wrote on her social media wall,

Happy birthday to my little sister Frm

a another mother @tejasswiprakash . You are the most hardworking and loving girl ever. Wish you all success and best of health. Have super fun day baby girl. Lots of loooooove 🎂🎂🥰🎈🎉🎉🎁🎁🎁🎉

She shared a picture where Mahekk and Tejasswi were seen together.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you all joining in to wish the dazzling beauty Tejasswi Prakash on her birthday?

