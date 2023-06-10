ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Wishes Co-Star Tejasswi Prakash On Her Birthday

Naagin actor Mahekk Chahal wishes her co-star from the show, Tejasswi Prakash on her birthday. Mahekk calls Tejasswi her younger sister from another mother. Look here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 Jun,2023 14:55:30
Today is Naagin fame actress Tejasswi Prakash’s birthday. Tejasswi was seen celebrating her birthday in style with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra beside her side. The paps were called and it was a grand celebration, is what reports say. A report on ETimes suggests that Tejasswi was seen wearing a stunning red gown on her birthday. Kundrra was seen in casual black and blue attire. There was fun and galore as TejRan together cut the cake and enjoyed the moment. While the celebration happened last night, today we have Mahekk Chahal, the co-star of Tejasswi from the set of Naagin 6, wishing her on her special day. This post caught our attention as we have the two ravishing beauties together.

Mahekk called Tejasswi her younger sister from another mother in the post that she put up. Tejasswi and Mahekk who are poles apart, playing the good and the bad in the show, are good friends off the screen. They gel well together and share a great rapport. And here is Mahekk exhibiting the same.

She wrote on her social media wall,

Verified
Happy birthday to my little sister Frm
a another mother @tejasswiprakash . You are the most hardworking and loving girl ever. Wish you all success and best of health. Have super fun day baby girl. Lots of loooooove 🎂🎂🥰🎈🎉🎉🎁🎁🎁🎉

She shared a picture where Mahekk and Tejasswi were seen together.

Check the picture here.

Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Wishes Co-star Tejasswi Prakash On Her Birthday 814493

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you all joining in to wish the dazzling beauty Tejasswi Prakash on her birthday?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

