Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Flaunts Her Rich Jewellery-Clad Looks; Check Pics

Naagin actress Tejasswi Prakash is engaging one and all with her acting prowess in the popular weekend band show on Colors. Tejasswi plays the role of Prathana the Naagin in Naagin 6. The show is now getting into its climax phase of the plot before it closes down. Naagin 6 has been a successful season for the popular franchise produced by Balaji Telefilms. Tejasswi who is a style diva in her own right, looks significantly elegant when she dons the ethnic and traditional style of dressing. Today’s post and pictures that we are sharing are an extension to her ethnic style of dressing, is what we can say. We today take a look at the kind of rich jewellery that Tejasswi has sported many times.

In today’s post, we share many pictures where Tejasswi is seen showing off her huge jewel sets. You can have a look at them here.

In this one, Tejasswi is seen wearing a pink and green suit for which she has chosen the beaded set. She is seen wearing a necklace and huge earrings in the style.

Tejasswi is seen donning the elegant gagra choli look here. She is seen wearing a delightful yellow attire for which she has chosen a wonderful necklace. We will not describe it for you here, you have a look at it.

For this yet another lehenga choli look, Tejasswi is seen sporting light gold necklace.

And look at this attire and jewel combination that Tejasswi sports.

Do you like these jewel styles that Tejasswi has worn?

