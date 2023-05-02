Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Flaunts Red Corset Top With Thigh High Slit Skirt; Check Here

Naagin fame Tejasswi Prakash's new dapper look in red corset top and thigh high slit skirt is sensational.

Naagin fame Tejasswi Prakash is busy enthralling her large fan base with her powerful portrayal in Naagin 6. The show is all set to wind up and the actress is busy shooting for its climax phase that will come soon. We are also awaiting a grand Mahasangam episode of Naagin 6 with Bekaboo. At this juncture, Tejasswi who is always active on social media is looking exuberating hot in a red netted corset top and thigh high slit skirt. Yes, you will have to see her grace and aura to believe her beauty and sensuality.

Tejasswi who looks dapper in this amazing attire, is all confident and ravishing in this look.

She also shows off her confidence by writing on social media,

Verified

I was not made to be subtle

Well, this is what her personality is!! She is the go-getter who desires to achieve whatever she has aspired for!!

You can take a look at the sensational pictures here. Looks like the colour red belongs to Tejasswi Prakash.

Check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, This is truly amazing to watch Tejasswi carry off this splendid attire so very well!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.