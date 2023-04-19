Naagin fame Tejasswi Prakash is at her fiercest best in her titular role of the Naagin in Colors’ weekend band supernatural show Naagin 6. Playing the role of Prathana, Tejasswi is giving her best in this lead role that she bagged after her big win at Bigg Boss. Tejasswi is a class apart when she is dressed to kill. There is no two minds on whether she looks gorgeous or not on a given day when she is dresses to her best. Well, we at IWMBuzz.com bring to you one such happy dress day that Tejasswi had recently. In this, she is seen donning the pantsuit style.

The attire that we are remarking about here is off-white in colour. Tejasswi has put up her hair in a knot with side partition. She holds a same coloured handbag in her hand. She poses with an off-white flower on her head. To top it all, she wears a close-necked necklace in golden colour that adds the glam quotient to this impressive attire style.

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Tejasswi looks exasperating in this pantsuit look.

