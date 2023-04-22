Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Poses Before The Camera; Boyfriend Karan Kundrra Is Ecstatic About Her Style

Naagin fame Tejasswi Prakash is seen posing for the camera, and this leaves Karan Kundrra ecstatic.

Naagin actress Tejasswi Prakash who is presently seen in Naagin 6 in the lead role is enthralling audiences with her amazing performance in the show. She plays the role of Prarthana and her acting poise has been appreciated by one and all. As we know, the earlier Bigg Boss winner is dating Karan Kundrra and the two of them fell in love in the Bigg Boss house. Karan and Tejasswi make for a power couple and are taking time out before they take the plunge of being married. Though there have been rumours of their wedding, the two of them have not made any such announcement yet. Tejasswi in this video is spotted posing for shutterbugs. Boyfriend Karan Kundrra is seen watching her style and appreciating it.

Tejasswi is seen dressed up in a strapless black jumpsuit. Her style is unmatchable. She has camera all around her and she is being clicked. And the video also shows Karan Kundrra watching the style of Tejasswi in admiration.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Aww!! This is so cool!! Tejasswi and Karan surely make for an admirable pair and it is nice to see the admiration they have for each other!!

