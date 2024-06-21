Naggin fame Surbhi Chandna Drops A Glimpse Of Her Post-Marriage Look, Flaunts Dainty ‘Mangalsutra’ And ‘Sindoor’

Surbhi Chandna is known for her role in Ishqbaaz and Naagin and is one of the most prominent actresses in the television industry. The actress is making waves with her web debut with Rakshak-India’s Braves: Chapter 2, where she plays an army officer’s wife, Alka Singh, alongside Barun Sobti. The actress always shares updates related to her work on Instagram. Recently, Surbhi flaunts her ethnic avatar with her post-marriage glow look in selfie picture on her Instagram story. Take a look at the photo below-

Surbhi Chandna’s Post-Marriage Look-

Sharing a glimpse of her morning, Surbhi Chandna posted a picture on her Instagram story. She looks beautiful in a blue kurta with silver sequin work, paired with a sheer matching color dupatta. Her middle-parted puffy highlighted tied hairstyle and minimal makeup with shimmery highlighted cheekbones and matte peach lips added to her charm. Completing her look with a gold neck chain, a mangalsutra, gold, and pearl embellished earrings, and a red bindi, she looked every bit the desi diva.

In the photo, Surbhi Chandna radiates joy with her typical desi Naari look and a bright smile. The actress is seen elegantly flaunting a dainty mangalsutra and sindoor, symbols of marital status in Indian tradition. She captures a car selfie and adds a cheerful ‘Good Mornin!’ to her picture.

About Rakshak India’s Braves: Chapter 2-

Rakshak India’s Braves is a patriotic series that chronicles the story of real-life heroes. The web show is directed by Ajay Bhuyan and produced by Juggernaut Studios. It features Barun Sobti, Surbhi Chandna, and Vishwas Kini, among others, in pivotal roles. The series will be available to stream on Amazon mini tv

