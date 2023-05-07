ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Nia Sharma's Profound Love For Pink Hue In Pictures

Nia Sharma is a fashionista in the Television world. However, from her Instagram feed we can say that she is quite in love with pink colour. Here check out her love for the pink hue in the stunning pictures below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 May,2023 17:15:51
Nia Sharma's Profound Love For Pink Hue In Pictures

Nia Sharma is a ravishing star on Indian Television. Her sartorial fashion choices have made the audience look up to her in every style. However, she loves to embrace ethnic as well as Western outfits. The diva majorly dons Western wear. And as per her Instagram feed, she is quite fond of pink hues. Let’s check out Nia Sharma’s love for pink in pictures.

1) Nia Sharma enjoyed exploring the beautiful city of Gangtok in Sikkim. She donned a white crop top and skirt paired with a beautiful pink shawl wrapped around that made her look cute.

Nia Sharma's Profound Love For Pink Hue In Pictures 803569

Nia Sharma's Profound Love For Pink Hue In Pictures 803570

2) Nia Sharma slayed her satin one-shoulder bodycon dress with matching baby pink lips, an open hairstyle, and classy black glasses.

Nia Sharma's Profound Love For Pink Hue In Pictures 803572

3) Nia Sharma looked piping hot in a dark pink cropped shirt paired with denim shorts. The open hairstyle with cap, hoop earrings, and dewy makeup with pink high heels rounded her look.

Nia Sharma's Profound Love For Pink Hue In Pictures 803574

Nia Sharma's Profound Love For Pink Hue In Pictures 803575

4) Nia Sharma exudes hotness in this pink cutout maxi dress. The sunset vibe in this blissful dress with an open hairstyle and black glasses uplifted her style.

Nia Sharma's Profound Love For Pink Hue In Pictures 803576

Nia Sharma's Profound Love For Pink Hue In Pictures 803577

Nia Sharma Style

Nia Sharma is one of the most awaited actresses on the red carpet at award functions, parties, events, and other places. Her style keeps her on top of the news. The diva looks stunning in all her appearances. She loves to experiment with her style.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Nia Sharma exudes glamour in white casuals
Nia Sharma exudes glamour in white casuals
Watch: Nia Sharma flaunts irresistible swag in new dance video, flaunts curvaceous midriff like queen
Watch: Nia Sharma flaunts irresistible swag in new dance video, flaunts curvaceous midriff like queen
Hina Khan VS Nia Sharma: Who Slew The Black See-Through Saree Better?
Hina Khan VS Nia Sharma: Who Slew The Black See-Through Saree Better?
Watch: How Nia Sharma's Fun Time Looks Like
Watch: How Nia Sharma's Fun Time Looks Like
Watch: Nia Sharma grooves to "Ho Jayegi Balle Balle", takes Hoola Hoop challenge with girl gang
Watch: Nia Sharma grooves to "Ho Jayegi Balle Balle", takes Hoola Hoop challenge with girl gang
Watch: Nia Sharma’s Ring Dance With Her Girls
Watch: Nia Sharma’s Ring Dance With Her Girls
Latest Stories
Revealed! Tara Sutaria's Secret To Smooth And Silky Hair
Revealed! Tara Sutaria's Secret To Smooth And Silky Hair
Who's The 'Sabse Khaas' Person Of Kiara Advani?
Who's The 'Sabse Khaas' Person Of Kiara Advani?
"It's very irritating," Harshad Chopda on Pranali Rathod's this habit; check out
"It's very irritating," Harshad Chopda on Pranali Rathod's this habit; check out
Hina Khan’s weekend oath embarks on fitness, see pics
Hina Khan’s weekend oath embarks on fitness, see pics
Surbhi Chandna keeps it fancy in her beach avatar
Surbhi Chandna keeps it fancy in her beach avatar
What's Kareena Kapoor Khan's Summer Special Lunch?
What's Kareena Kapoor Khan's Summer Special Lunch?
Read Latest News