Nia Sharma's Profound Love For Pink Hue In Pictures

Nia Sharma is a ravishing star on Indian Television. Her sartorial fashion choices have made the audience look up to her in every style. However, she loves to embrace ethnic as well as Western outfits. The diva majorly dons Western wear. And as per her Instagram feed, she is quite fond of pink hues. Let’s check out Nia Sharma’s love for pink in pictures.

1) Nia Sharma enjoyed exploring the beautiful city of Gangtok in Sikkim. She donned a white crop top and skirt paired with a beautiful pink shawl wrapped around that made her look cute.

2) Nia Sharma slayed her satin one-shoulder bodycon dress with matching baby pink lips, an open hairstyle, and classy black glasses.

3) Nia Sharma looked piping hot in a dark pink cropped shirt paired with denim shorts. The open hairstyle with cap, hoop earrings, and dewy makeup with pink high heels rounded her look.

4) Nia Sharma exudes hotness in this pink cutout maxi dress. The sunset vibe in this blissful dress with an open hairstyle and black glasses uplifted her style.

Nia Sharma Style

Nia Sharma is one of the most awaited actresses on the red carpet at award functions, parties, events, and other places. Her style keeps her on top of the news. The diva looks stunning in all her appearances. She loves to experiment with her style.